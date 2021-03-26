ND Senate votes against legalized marijuana

With a 37-10 vote Thursday, March 25, the North Dakota Senate rejected House Bill 1420. The bill, which passed the state House of Representatives with a 56-38 vote in February, would have legalized recreational marijuana within the state.
The voting majority included North Dakota state Sens. Larry Luick, R-District 25, and Jason Heitkamp, R-District 26. Earlier in March, at Coffee with Legislators in Wahpeton, Luick indicated his lack of support for HB 1420.
Legalization of recreational marijuana use has periodically been explored in North Dakota, Daily News previously reported. A 2018 statewide measure failed with voters, receiving nearly 194,000 opposing votes compared to more than 132,000 affirmative votes.
Despite this, at least two organizations stated they will put marijuana measures on the 2022 ballot, Forum News Service reported.
“Alright, time to start up the initiative,” Legalize ND wrote Thursday on Facebook. “Its (sic) going to be the same one from 2019 that was supposed to be on the ballot from COVID.”
Elaborating on what it wrote, Legalize ND stated that signature gathering for the last pro-recreational marijuana initiative stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public is invited to a 9 a.m. legislative forum Saturday, March 27. Announced as an event to give updates on issues affecting Districts 25 and 26, the forum will be held at the Hankinson Community Center, 112 Main Ave. S. in Hankinson, North Dakota.
HB 1420 was one of several marijuana-related bills receiving votes Thursday by the North Dakota Senate.
With a 45-2 vote, the Senate approved House Bill 1359, concerning medical marijuana designated caregivers and the medical marijuana advisory board. Sens. Heitkamp and Janne Myrdal, R-District 10, were the dissenting voters.
Following the rejection of HB 1420, House Bill 1501 received a 47-0 vote against it. The bill concerned the imposition of a gross receipts tax and an excise tax on usable marijuana and adult-use cannabis products.
A fourth bill, House Bill 1391, also concerned medical marijuana. The bill related to the regulation of edible medical marijuana products. Despite receiving 25 votes in favor and 22 votes against it, the bill still failed, due to a lack of a two-thirds majority in the North Dakota Senate. While Sen. Luick was among the affirmative voters, Sen. Heitkamp was among the dissenting voters.
District 25’s delegation includes state Reps. Alisa Mitskog and Cynthia Schreiber Beck. District 26’s delegation includes Reps. Sebastian Ertelt and Kathy Skroch. While Mitskog is a member of the Democratic-Nonpartisan League, Ertelt, Schreiber Beck and Skroch are Republicans.
In addition to the four marijuana bills voted on Thursday by the North Dakota Senate, there was House Bill 1201, rejected by the Senate with a 32-13 vote Friday, March 26. The bill would have made it a noncriminal offense to possess as much as one ounce of marijuana, Forum News Service reported. Additionally, the maximum penalty for possessing large amounts of the drug would be lowered. Sens. Heitkamp and Luick were among the dissenting majority.
For the record, here’s how the four state representatives voted on the aforementioned five marijuana or related bills:
• HB 1420 — Mitskog and Schreiber Beck for, Ertelt and Skroch against
• HB 1359 — Ertelt, Mitskog and Schreiber Beck for, Skroch against
• HB 1501 — Mitskog and Schreiber Beck for, Ertelt and Skroch against
• HB 1391 — Mitskog and Schreiber Beck for, Ertelt and Skroch against
• HB 1201 — Mitskog and Schreiber Beck for, Ertelt and Skroch against
Limited to 80 days total, the 67th North Dakota Legislative Assembly is scheduled to conclude by April 30 in Bismarck.
