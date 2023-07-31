ND senators object to possible environmental rule change

North Dakota’s two Republican senators are objecting to a proposed rule that would affect the process of National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) reviews.
Under the rule, multiple agencies would be allowed to develop joint categorical exclusions, The Hill reported. “Joint categorical exclusions” means “actions that do not affect the environment enough to require an environmental impact statement,” also according to The Hill.
The White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) announced the proposed rule Friday, July 28. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D., have spoken out against it.
“This new proposal from the Biden administration was developed in bad faith, blatantly ignoring the law and the bipartisan deal that was struck in Congress to provide regulatory relief from a costly and burdensome federal permitting process,” Hoeven said Friday.
In a statement, Hoeven said the CEQ rule would “impose new restrictions … on fossil fuel and related infrastructure projects.” According to the senator, the proposal runs counter to a law passed earlier in 2023 “to set timelines for federal reviews, including two years for an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and one year for an Environmental Assessment (EA).”
“Once again, President Biden is choosing his environmentalist allies over the needs of the American people. By undermining U.S. energy production, this rule will make us more reliant on adversarial nations, while hurting our economy and raising prices here at home,” Hoeven said.
Hoeven is a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which is led by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Cramer is a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, which is led by Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del.
“The Biden administration and radical environmentalist Democrats are trying to have their cake and eat it, too,” Cramer said Friday. “Instead of staying within the bounds of the law, they are inserting their climate-obsessed wish list into permitting.”
According to the senator, the proposed rule “will force agencies to consider short- and long-term effects of building a project to combat climate change, expand environmental justice provisions, and explicitly state federal agencies are not bound by their authorizing statutes.” While Cramer said the White House sees this as a means to ensure a level playing field and speed up timelines, he disagrees.
“It will only make it easier than ever for their environmental activist friends to tie up and drag out expensive litigation. I am sick and tired of the double speak and sneaky backdoor attempts to regulate fossil fuels out of existence and add bureaucratic hurdles to everyone who needs a permit,” Cramer said.