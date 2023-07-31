ND senators object to possible environmental rule change

A proposal by the White House Council on Environmental Quality that would affect the process of National Environmental Policy Act reviews has people like North Dakota's two senators concerned.

North Dakota’s two Republican senators are objecting to a proposed rule that would affect the process of National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) reviews.

Under the rule, multiple agencies would be allowed to develop joint categorical exclusions, The Hill reported. “Joint categorical exclusions” means “actions that do not affect the environment enough to require an environmental impact statement,” also according to The Hill.



