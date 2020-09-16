BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Commerce recently announced ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training Grant award recipients.
“We are happy to support these training providers as they create opportunities to help North Dakotans develop the skills they need in order to get back to work,” Commerce Workforce Division Director Katie Ralston said. “Expediting workers’ return to employment is a top priority identified by the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board and this grant will help North Dakota achieve that goal.”
Commerce was approved $1 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to administer the ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training Grant, which is designed to support accelerated skills-based and hands-on workforce training programs that prepare displaced workers for full-time employment in North Dakota.
Grant recipients in the first round of funding:
• Emerging Digital Academy software development training, $100,000
• North Dakota State College of Science – TrainND CDL training, $30,000
• NESET Consulting Services Tioga Wind Turbine Technician Training, $48,265
• Sanford Health nursing assistant training, $100,000
Funding is still available and a second application window is open now through Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. New programs and existing programs that began after March 1, 2020, may qualify for this grant to support operating expenses and scholarships for participants.
More information and the application for the ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training Grant can be found at https://belegendary.link/Technical-Skills-Training-Grant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.