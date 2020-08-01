In response to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Commerce received $1,000,000 in CARES Act funding in order to provide grant support for workforce training programs for displaced workers seeking to develop the technical skills necessary to make a career change and remain gainfully employed in North Dakota.
The ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training grant program aims to offset the cost for program providers, in order to support and retrain workers to fill available jobs within the state in accelerated, skills-based and hands-on programing
The ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training grant is designed to support training providers in their efforts to design rapid re-skilling programs, expand capacity in existing programs, and/or move training to virtual platforms in order to train displaced workers who will be re-entering the job market. Programs may be eligible for up to $100,000 in matching funds.
New and existing programs that are underway and began after March 1, 2020 may qualify for this grant in order to increase capacity and offset operation expenses. The CARES Act requires that payments be used only to cover costs that were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020.
Eligible applicants include North Dakota colleges and universities (for non-degree programs), business, non-profit organizations, and/or trades organizations/associations in North Dakota.
