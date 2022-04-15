ND state House, Senate candidates speak in Wahpeton

Five of Richland County, North Dakota’s, six candidates for the North Dakota Senate and state House of Representatives shared platforms, gave updates and otherwise responded at a Tuesday, April 12 meeting in Wahpeton of county township officers.
With less than two months prior to the June 14, 2022 North Dakota primary, and less than seven months until the Nov. 8, 2022 general election, the candidate delegations for North Dakota District 25 are:
• Republicans — incumbent Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, and running for the state House, Sen. Jason Heitkamp of the now-redistricted District 26, incumbent Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, and Rep. Kathy Skroch, also of the now-redistricted District 26; the primary is expected to determine which two of Heitkamp, Schreiber-Beck and Skroch will run in the general election with Luick
• Democratic-Nonpartisan — former Sen. Jim Dotzenrod, Dem-NPL-District 26, is running for the state Senate, and incumbent Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, is running for the state House; the duo do not have an official running mate
All six candidates are vying for four-year terms in the North Dakota Legislature, which each has experience in. Earlier this year, North Dakota District 25 was redistricted to include all of Richland County and the southeastern portion of Sargent County, North Dakota.
Highlights from the remarks of the five candidates who attended Tuesday’s meeting are included in the order in which they were given:
Jason Heitkamp:
• A member of the interim Water Topics Overview Committee, Heitkamp briefly mentioned projects including the proposed transportation of water to Fargo and Bottineau, North Dakota, where it would be stored for drought relief. The water would come from the Missouri River.
• Heitkamp also mentioned a proposed alternative to a portion of the 210 Bypass in Wahpeton, which Daily News reported on earlier in April. He intends the new bypass to utilize existing but newly-improved roads to the west of land including the site of the planned Homestead Addition development.
Larry Luick:
• Chairman of the interim Water Drainage Committee, Luick said that across North Dakota, many local water boards are having issues with how properties are being assessed when it comes to table drains, as well as oversight of the management of local waters.
• “What’s happening is that if there’s an argument between a landowner and the drain board, it tends to go to district court. That gets expensive. The state water commission gets involved with some of them, but what we’re looking at having is a mediation board. It won’t cost the landowners quite as much to go with the board, so we’re trying to get that set up.”
Kathy Skroch:
• A member of the interim Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, Skroch discussed the North Dakota Farm Bureau’s opposition to the Biden administration’s “America the Beautiful” initiative. The initiative is “designed to ‘protect’ 30 percent more of America’s land and oceans by 2030, NDFB stated and according to information Skroch shared, there is a long-term goal of permanently preserving “50 percent of our lands and oceans by 2050.”
• “A lot of people in the room were unaware of this proposal. Part of my intent was to spark people’s interest in this,” Skroch said Thursday, April 14. More information is at ndfb.org/30x30.
Alisa Mitskog:
• “It was a dogfight for money for cities, counties and townships (during the last interim session). I have gained a greater appreciation for everything that you do on such a tight budget.”
• Vice chairman of the interim Energy Development and Transmission Committee, Mitskog said she will remember what she heard from the Richland County Board of Commissioners and guests of Tuesday’s meeting, “that we have to fight for the promise of that Prairie Dog money.” Allocations to counties, cities and townships will come in spring 2023, she said. “It will happen. There’s going to be some money that will hit the ground next year.”
Cynthia Schreiber-Beck:
• Opting not to give formal remarks, Schreiber-Beck said hello from the audience. Chair of the interim Education Policy Committee, she said she is “wholly supportive of any funding of townships.”
Dotzenrod, who unsuccessfully ran against Heitkamp for the office of District 26 senator in 2020, was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.
