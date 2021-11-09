ND State of the State launches legislative special session

Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars and North Dakota’s excess ending fund balance should be diversely invested, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said Monday, Nov. 8 in Bismarck.
Burgum, commencing a special session of the 67th Legislative Assembly, said the funds should go toward infrastructure, tax relief, the workforce and economic development. These are all “priorities to move North Dakota forward,” his office stated.
Investing now can diversify the economy, enhance government services, avoid inflation, be competitive, create long-term cost savings for citizens and prevent an increase in taxes, Burgum told legislators.
“But we must invest strategically,” he said. “That means one-time expenditures that don’t grow government. It means providing long-term value, efficiency and cost savings for taxpayers. And it means ensuring a high return on investment and leveraging private dollars to maximize the impact of public funds.”
The legislative special session was approved, Burgum’s office stated, to address issues including legislative redistricting, statewide infrastructure and capital projects and economic development opportunities. State senators and representatives have extended the agenda.
“Nine pieces of lawmaker proposed legislation advanced on Monday,” Forum News Service reported. “The eight bills and one resolution now have to garner the support of a majority of lawmakers in the House and the Senate before landing on (Burgum’s) desk.”
Two bills restricting vaccine mandates imposed by state and local governments and employers were pushed through by a committee of five top state representatives who vet legislative proposals, FNS reported.
While the North Dakota Republican Party did not issue any statement on the special session’s first day, the state Democratic-Nonpartisan League said the day was characterized by GOP “conspiracy theories, dysfunction and distractions.”
“One of the more bizarre examples occurred early on as Rep. Jeff Magrum alleged — without evidence — that 15,000 ballots cast in the 2020 election in North Dakota were tampered with during House committee hearings,” the Dem-NPL stated. “Rep. Alisa Mitskog pointed out that the State Election Integrity Commission had not seen, nor were they presented with, any documentation whatsoever to suggest that any ballots had been changed or interfered with. This fact did not deter Rep. Magrum from repeating his unfounded statements.”
Neither Magrum, R-District 28, nor Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, made any official comment on the incident as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. Mitskog is also the state House Assistant Minority Leader.
“Our job here this week is to bring much needed fiscal relief to our communities decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to pass fair legislative maps where the people choose their legislators — not the other way around. It is frustrating to say the least that, instead of doing the work we were called here to do, our colleagues on the other side of the aisle have instead chosen to waste precious time and taxpayer money,” said Rep. Gretchen Dobervich, Dem-NPL-District 11. “It’s time to set aside these needless distractions and deliver positive results.”
All hearings and floor sessions are public and anyone interested can find additional information at legis.nd.gov.
