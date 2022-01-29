Wyndmere, ND – State Sen. Jason G. Heitkamp, Conservative-Republican from Wyndmere, has announced his intention to seek a term for the North Dakota House of Representatives running in District 25.
Heitkamp said he is running for the North Dakota House to continue his work on protecting the principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. These three principles are unalienable rights that the Declaration of Independence says have been given to all humans by their Creator and which governments are created to protect, a release from Heitkamp states.
Heitkamp has been involved in the success and defense of many pro-life, pro-gun, and property rights issues in the state of North Dakota. Due to redistricting issues, including the dissolving of the 26th District after the 2020 census, Heitkamp decided the best fit for him would be to run for the North Dakota House to further advance the work of the people.
Like his mentor, State Rep. Jeff Magrum, Heitkamp feels he has consistently proven his ability to serve the people during his term as a state senator. An example of Heitkamp’s initiative would be his work on the sponsoring committee for the term limit measure expected to be on next year’s ballot, a release states.
Heitkamp said he has been a fierce advocate for eliminating primary residence property tax in North Dakota. During the last legislative session, he was the primary sponsor on a bill to remove the ability for school districts to have a mil levy which would have given every property owner, renter, and business owner a 45-55 percent reduction on their property tax bill;
ARTICLE VIII, Section 2 of the North Dakota State Constitution states, “The legislative assembly shall provide for a uniform system of free public schools throughout the state, beginning with the primary and extending through all grades up to and including schools of higher education, except that the legislative assembly may authorize tuition, fees and service charges to assist in the financing of public schools of higher education.” ARTICLE X, Section 1, of the North Dakota State Constitution states, “The legislative assembly shall be prohibited from raising revenue to defray the expenses of the state through the levying of a tax on the assessed value of real or personal property.”
Heitkamp said he plans to continue this fight which would “put us back on track with the constitution and towards lowering your property taxes now and eliminating them in the future,” a release states.
“I humbly ask the people of the new District 25 for their support to continue the critical work that has been started but is NOT finished at the North Dakota State Capitol. I look forward to serving them in the North Dakota House of Representatives,” he said.
Heitkamp is a truck driver, former financial advisor, former EMT-B, and retired farmer who has lived in North Dakota his entire life. In his past, he has served as a Richland County commissioner, a city council member of the cities of Bottineau and Prairie Rose, and served on the Richland County Job Development Authority. Additionally, Heitkamp is honored to be the fourth generation of his family that lives on the family farm located near Wyndmere, North Dakota.
