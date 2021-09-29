ND Tourism shoots in downtown Wahpeton

Twin Town residents may have caught sight of a black box van driving around the past few days, setting up a load of camera equipment at various locations around Wahpeton. North Dakota Tourism was in town Monday through Wednesday, Sept. 27-29, shooting photos for a new campaign to visit — or live — in the state.
North Dakota Tourism Marketing and Research Manager Heather LeMoine said it had been over 20 years since Wahpeton last had a photoshoot. The purpose of the project is to gather photographic elements that support the tourism, workforce and mainstreet initiatives in North Dakota. The photos will be used on the North Dakota Tourism website, in their travel guide and in advertisements.
LeMoine said a variety of the photographs and assets will be available at no charge to the cities, meaning the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce and the city of Wahpeton’s Community Development Director Chris DeVries can reap the benefits of the shoot.
“We’ve seen the publications that North Dakota Tourism puts out and the kind of quality they expect, so it was pretty exciting for them to look at Wahpeton for some of their photos that they’ll be using for upcoming marketing,” DeVries said. “I was very happy to have them in town, and very happy that they see Wahpeton as a place they can come and get shots to help showcase the state.”
The crew, headed by lead photographer Ryan Donnell of Washington, D.C., shot at the Red Door Art Gallery, The Boiler Room, City Brew Hall, Chahinkapa Zoo and the underwater mural along Second Avenue North. Wednesday, the crew headed to Fargo, North Dakota, for a day of shooting, and Thursday, they will go to Bismarck, North Dakota, LeMoine said.
“One of the beautiful things about what our office is doing, this shoot and what’s happening in Wahpeton, is these photos aren’t just about showcasing great places to visit, they’re about showcasing great communities to live in and move to,” LeMoine said.
Workforce shortages across the state have pushed the North Dakota Department of Commerce to get creative in their approach to touring, working and living in the state. LeMoine hopes what they highlight through the shoot attracts new visitors, and maybe a few new residents.
“We’re hoping this is just one step for people to visit our communities, but then fall in love with them,” LeMoine said. “We have this beautiful quality of life. We have great communities, with great dining, fun things for families, attractions, places like the Red Door Art Gallery that absolutely are hidden gems.”
LeMoine holds a soft spot for Wahpeton, having grown up in Great Bend, North Dakota, and attended school in town. She has seen incredible growth in the community, in between new restaurants, the opening of the gallery and new shops.
The focus of their time has been on Wahpeton. They spent about a day and a half in the town, a day in Fargo and will spend a morning in Bismarck. LeMoine said they try to give attention to different areas of the state through each campaign. This one was Wahpeton’s time to shine.
DeVries said Wahpeton is known for a couple things like the zoo and North Dakota State College of Science, but there’s much more the town has to offer. Tuesday’s shoot at the Red Door Art Gallery, The Boiler Room and City Brew Hall exemplifies that.
“We’ve made some pretty big steps, and the places that they shot at Tuesday, 10 years ago, none of those existed,” DeVries said. “We have those now, and they chose those because of the impact they have and how photogenic they are. So it really doesn’t surprise me that they found some places in Wahpeton where they could spend some time.”
LeMoine said her department was impressed with Donnell, who was in North Dakota in July shooting for Midwest Living Magazine. He was efficient, and seemed to understand the things that make North Dakota different from other areas of the country.
They asked Donnell to come back to lead the tourism campaign shoot. North Dakota-based advertising agency, Odney, was also involved in the campaign.
“We’re OK with being the opposite of a California. This is us, and it’s amazing,” LeMoine said.
