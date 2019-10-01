ND Trooper involved in I-29 crash Saturday
A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was involved in an accident with a SUV late Saturday afternoon on Interstate 29 near mile marker 35.5 in the construction zone. Four people were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 the trooper was attempting to make a traffic stop in the construction zone, a release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol states. The patrol vehicle, a 2018 Dodge Charger, was traveling southbound on I-29. The trooper activated his emergency lights and was attempting to make a U-turn to stop a northbound motorist. While conducting the U-turn, the Charger was struck on the right side by a northbound 2003 GMC Yukon.
After the collision, the Charger entered the median. The Yukon became disabled across the northbound lane, the release states.
The occupants of the Yukon were transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo where they were treated and released. The trooper was transported to CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge, Minnesota, where he was treated and released.
A release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office states that all parties involved were wearing seat belts and airbags deployed in both vehicles. Responding to the crash were the sheriff’s office, Abercrombie Fire Department, North Dakota Highway Patrol and Ambulance Service, Inc.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
