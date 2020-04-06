Bismarck, ND – The North Dakota Women’s Network (NDWN) is accepting nominations for its 2020 Woman of the Year award. The award is given to a North Dakota woman in acknowledgement of the contribution she has made in her field and to publicly show appreciation for her efforts to improve the lives of women in our state. Nominations are due May 3, 2020. Last year’s recipient was North Dakota Rep. Ruth Buffalo.
“The current health crisis is helping highlight women who are heroes every day in our communities,” explained NDWN Executive Director Kristie Wolff, “This award is a way to honor women like them and others who have dedicated their time and talents to improving the lives of women in North Dakota.”
Nominees should demonstrate leadership or excellence in one or more of the following criteria:
• Economic fairness and security: Working to lift women and their families out of poverty, including closing the pay gap between women and men and implementing paid family leave policies.
• Healthcare equity: Advocating for quality, affordable healthcare, rural healthcare access, and access to behavioral health services; eliminating food insecurity; ensuring comprehensive and secure reproductive healthcare, etc.
• Safety: Addressing violence against women in their homes, schools, workplaces, and communities, especially through advocacy and prevention.
• Equality: Working to eradicate discrimination in all forms.
A committee of the NDWN board of directors will choose the 2020 Woman of the Year from the submitted nominations. NDWN board members, staff, and their families are not eligible for the award. More information and nomination forms can be found at www.ndwomen.org, or by contacting Kristie at kristie@ndwomen.org or 701-712-9600.
The winner will be honored in the fall of 2020 at the North Dakota Women’s Network’s Annual Meeting. Previous NDWN Woman of the Year recipients include Ruth Buffalo (2019), Karen Ehrens (2018), Kathy Hogan (2017), Kathy Fick (2016), Dina Butcher (2015), Kylie Oversen (2014), Karla Rose Hanson (2013), Connie Hildebrand (2012), Judy DeMers (2011), Cheryl Bergian (2010), Nancy Johnson (2009), Bonnie Palecek (2008), and Ellen Chaffee (2007).
The NDWN is a statewide member-based 501©(3) whose primary mission is to improve the lives of women through education, legislation and increased public activism.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.