ND workers, winter weather, CCUS among State of the State topics

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., and sign language interpreter Lindsey Solberg Herbel, seen during the 2023 State of the State Address, given Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Bismarck.

 Courtesy State of North Dakota

North Dakota is in a position of strength and infinite opportunity, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Bismarck.

Burgum delivered the 2023 State of the State Address on the first day of the 68th Legislative Assembly. While the tone was overall optimistic, the address did include discussion of employment issues.



