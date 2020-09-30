BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Association of Counties (NDACo) has awarded $2,000 scholarships to six students who are children or grandchildren of North Dakota county officials or employees.

These exceptional students will be honored at the 2020 NDACo Annual Conference, which is being held online October 12-14.

Riley Ball, Minot State University, is the daughter of Burleigh County Deputy Sheriff Jeffrey Ball.

Jadyn Campbell, North Dakota State University, is the daughter of Richland County Commissioner Tim Campbell.

Amanda Huber, Bismarck State College, is the daughter of Oliver County Treasurer Laura Huber.

Sierra Peters, NDSU School of Nursing at Sanford Health, is the granddaughter of Adams County Recorder and Clerk of Court Deb Markegard.

Peters is receiving the Amy Svihovec Memorial Scholarship. In 2010, this scholarship was created in memory of Amy Svihovec, daughter of Linda Svihovec, former Auditor and Treasurer of McKenzie County. Amy was pursuing a career in healthcare.

Jaidyn Sander, University of Jamestown, is the daughter of Daron Sander, Richland County Highway Maintenance Specialist Daron Sander and Richland County Administrative Assistant Jodi Sander.

Ben Waswick, North Dakota State University, is the son of Sargent County Commissioner Jerry Waswick.

