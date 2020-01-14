North Dakota Association for the Disabled has launched a program to help families cope with service gaps for children and adults with autism spectrum disorder.
Autism Spectrum Assistance Program (ASAP) may assist with medical travel expenses and respite services when no other payment option is available for families through local, state or federal programs.
Qualifying individuals receive gas cards for out-of-town medical travel for appointments, including occupational, physical, speech/language and behavioral therapies, and psychiatric appointments.
NDAD also may assist with up to eight hours per week of respite care expenses.
North Dakotans and individuals living in direct bordering state communities are encouraged to apply. They must complete an application and qualify based on NDAD guidelines.
Visit https://NDAD.org or contact your nearest NDAD office for an application and more information, contact your nearest NDAD office (https://NDAD.org/contact/), or call (800) 532-NDAD.
