The North Dakota Council on the Arts (NDCA) administered emergency funding from the National Endowment for the Arts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and its related effects through the CARES Act. In addition, Arts Midwest received emergency funding from National Endowment for the Arts specifically for ND nonprofits. In total, $442,027 was awarded Statewide to over 214 grantees (135 individuals and 79 organizations) in need of financial support directly related to losses incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligibility for this funding was defined as those whose primary mission is to promote and provide connections through creative expression by sharing creative experiences, expressing our own creativity, or connecting us with others and ourselves.
Similar awards for individuals funded by The Bush Foundation will be announced in August.
Area artists and organizations receiving funding include:
• Irina Astvatsaturova, Wahpeton, $1,000
• Liselotte Erdrich, Wahpeton, $1,000
• Patricia J. Moore, Kindred, $1,000
• Red Door Art Gallery & Museum, Wahpeton, $ 3,000
A full list of recipients is available here, https://mcusercontent.com/15fde98e5e18638f5af03cd9c/files/d8ca2b3e-6220-4e63-b564-88f8ce0ffbd4/NEA_AMW_CARES_Funds_Allocated.pdf/.
