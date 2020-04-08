The North Dakota Community Foundation (NDCF) has established the 2020 COVID-19 Disaster Response & Recovery Fund to assist nonprofit organizations, governmental agencies, and others in North Dakota affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. NDCF’s Board of Directors has seeded the fund with $50,000 of their Statewide Greatest Needs Fund 2020 grantable dollars.
Because the COVID-19 virus will likely impact every corner of the state, individuals and businesses that wish to provide assistance to nonprofit organizations or others are encouraged to donate directly to their own local entities — e.g. senior citizens center, soup kitchen, school system, hospital, etc. If these entities aren’t able to accept donations, if the donor wishes to make a larger impact statewide, or if the donor prefers a tax receipt for his/her gift, donations may be made to NDCF’s COVID-19 Disaster Response and Recovery Fund.
All gifts to the COVID-19 Fund are tax-deductible as charitable contributions. As is NDCF’s policy in such circumstances, NDCF will waive its usual management fees so 100 percent of gifts will go to the disaster response (online credit card donation fees still apply). Donors will receive a tax receipt from NDCF for their gift.
NDCF is in contact with colleagues around the country and in North Dakota, North Dakota Department of Emergency Services personnel, and nonprofit organizations across the state. The goal of these discussions is to find gaps in the government or other responses so that any grants from the Fund will not duplicate efforts, but instead be used for unmet needs.
A volunteer committee will recommend grant awards from the fund to assist in response and recovery efforts. Grants may be awarded to non-profit organizations and governmental entities.
Grant applications will be available soon on NDCF’s website.
Individuals and businesses that would like to donate to the fund can donate online at www.NDCF.net/Donate, or checks made out to “North Dakota Community Foundation” with “COVID-19 Fund” in the memo line can be mailed to:
North Dakota Community Foundation
PO BOX 387
Bismarck, ND 58502
Questions about making a donation should be directed to the NDCF main office at 701-222-8349.
Thank you for your concern for our fellow North Dakotans! Please wash your hands, practice social distancing, and follow other recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and the North Dakota Department of Health to help slow the spread of this virus.
