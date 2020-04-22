Bismarck, North Dakota — The North Dakota Community Foundation (NDCF) has opened a second grant round for nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies that are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.
The NDCF Board of Directors has seeded the fund with over $100,000 of additional money from N — DCF’s Statewide Greatest Needs Fund. Businesses and individuals are welcome to contribute to COVID-19 fund to assist North Dakota nonprofits. NDCF also encourages people to donate directly to nonprofits in their own community, especially those providing critical needs and services like food and shelter.
To donate to NDCF’s COVID-19 Community & Nonprofit Response Fund, go to www.NDCF.net.
Applications for the second grant round are due by midnight on Thursday, April 30. The online application process can be accessed at https://www.ndcf.net/learn/covid-19-fund.html.
NDCF awarded $248,714 in its first round of COVID-19 response grants. The grants were awarded to 53 organizations in 25 different communities.
