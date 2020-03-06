BISMARCK – The North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA) is investigating after it believes that a sanitizing agent that is used to sterilize and clean equipment was inadvertently introduced to a small portion of milk during production at the Cass-Clay plant in Fargo.
Cass-Clay has recalled the affected milk. NDDA inspectors are doing a more in-depth investigation to confirm that no other products are affected and that corrective measures are in place to ensure a quality product for consumers.
The milk was distributed to grocery stores throughout North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. Consumers who have purchased Cass-Clay 1 percent low-fat milk with a best by date of March 19 and a timestamp between 16:30 and 17:30 are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.Consumers who ingested this product and are having lasting symptoms are advised to seek medical care and report the event to the NDDA at 701-328-4767 or 701-328-4754.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-726-6455.
