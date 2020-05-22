BISMARCK, ND - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is kicking off the 2020 construction season with the help from the Associated General Contractors of North Dakota and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
This year’s construction season consists of approximately $400 million of projects throughout North Dakota to enhance the state’s highway system.
Motorists should slow down and drive distraction free to help increase safety throughout work zones. Other tips for motorists include:
• Follow signage and be aware that traffic configurations often change in work zones.
• Be patient. Work zones are not present to inconvenience drivers, they are an important part in maintaining and rebuilding our state’s infrastructure.
• Stay alert. Dedicate your full attention to the roadway.
ND DOT Highway Construction Projects in our area
Fargo District:
Traill, Cass, Richland, Sargent, Ransom, Steele, Grand Forks, Lamoure and Dickey counties.
• Milling and overlay on ND 32 from Junction ND 13 to Lisbon
• Reconstruction of Main Avenue from University Drive to west of Broadway in Fargo
• Bridge deck overlay on I-29 3 miles north of ND 200
• Structural replacement 1 mile south of Mayville on ND 18
• Concrete median barrier on I-29 South of 17th Avenue South in Fargo
• Overlay on ND 18 from Junction ND 11 near Lidgerwood to Junction ND 13 near Wyndmere
• Deck overlay on 12th Avenue North in Fargo
• Concrete pavement repair and chip sealing on ND 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton
