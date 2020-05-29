BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will continue to provide driver license and motor vehicle services by appointment only.
No walk-in services are available at this time. Customers need to schedule an appointment ahead of time by visiting our website at dot.nd.gov to complete an online request or by calling 1-855-633-6835.
“Our goal is to provide the safest possible experience for our customers and staff members,” said Robin Rehborg, NDDOT’s deputy director for driver safety. “At this time, we are continuing our phased approach to reopening and are seeing great results. We ask for your patience as we work to meet the need for prioritized services.”
NDDOT’s Smart Restart program was implemented on May 11, and over the past couple of weeks the agency completed 3,147 driver tests, nearly 4,000 driver license appointments, 49,500 motor vehicle transactions and answered 34,000 phone calls.
In order to provide prioritized services and work through the backlog, we ask that only customers who need the following services call to schedule appointments.
Driver License
• Commercial Driver License (CDL) Permit and Road tests
• H2-A (temporary ag workers)
• CDL renewal with HazMat
• Regular Driver License (Class D) Permit and Road tests
• Work permits (Temporary Restricted License)
• License expired before April 1
• Out of state transfers
• Motorcycle Permit tests
• ID cards for voting
Motor Vehicle
• Vehicle Title work — all types of titles
• Truck weight changes
• Large trucks 2290 required
Please keep in mind, driver’s licenses and motor vehicle tabs that were set to expire on March 1, 2020, or later remain valid through the duration of the emergency declared by the governor and do not need to be renewed at this time.
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration also has extended the REAL ID deadline to October 2021. Only customers renewing a North Dakota Driver License at this time will be able to obtain a REAL ID during their scheduled appointment.
Many driver license services such as change of address, renewals, replacements and more are available online.
Motor vehicle services such as license plates and titling can also be done by mailing in paperwork. Vehicle renewals can be done online, at a self-service kiosk or by mail. Motor Vehicle kiosk fees for renewing your vehicle are waived until the emergency declaration has ended.
Local Motor Vehicle Branch offices are offering a variety of services. Please call local Motor Vehicle offices for service information at that location or check NDDOT’s website.
Please continue to watch the NDDOT website for the most up-to-date information at www.dot.nd.gov.
