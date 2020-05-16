The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is currently operating under prioritized in-person driver license and motor vehicle services, which are available by appointment only.To schedule an appointment, visit the website at dot.nd.gov to complete an online request or call 1-855-633-6835.
To limit wait times on the phone, the DOT asks that only customers who need the following prioritized services call to schedule appointments at this time.
The full list of prioritized services include:
Driver License
· Commercial Driver License (CDL) Permit and Road tests
· H2-A (temporary Ag workers)
· CDL renewal with HazMat
· Regular Driver License (Class D) Permit and Road tests
· Work permits (Temporary Restricted License)
· License expired before March 1 (65+, regular renewals)
· Out of state transfers
· Motorcycle Permit tests
· ID cards for voting
Motor Vehicle
· Vehicle Title work — all types of titles
· Truck weight changes
· Large trucks 2290 required
Please keep in mind, driver licenses and motor vehicle tabs due March 1, 2020 until emergency declaration has ended, remain valid and do not need to be renewed at this time, per the Governor’s Emergency Declaration, that waived expiration dates.
Also, appointments for REAL-ID will not be accepted at this time.
Many driver license services such as change of address, renewals, replacements and more are available online at www.dot.nd.gov.
Motor vehicle services such as license plates and titling can also be done by mailing-in paperwork. Vehicle renewals can be done online, at a self-service kiosk or by mail. Motor Vehicle kiosk fees for renewing your vehicle are waived until the emergency declaration has ended.
Please continue to watch the NDDOT website for the most up-to-date information at www.dot.nd.gov.
