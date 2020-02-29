The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is encouraging all motorists to obtain their Real ID before the Oct. 1, 2020 deadline. After this date a Real ID-compliant form of identification will be required to board a commercial flight or gain access to secure Federal facilities.
To get a Real ID-compliant driver’s license, residents will need to make an in-person visit to a North Dakota driver’s license office.
Four forms of identification are required:
• One form of proof of age and identity such as a U.S. birth certificate or valid passport
• One form of documentation for proof of social security such as a Social Security card, W-2 form or SSA -1099 form
• Two forms of documentation for proof of North Dakota residency, such as a utility bill, lease or mortgage document or homeowner’s or renter’s insurance.
The full checklist of documentation that can be utilized for proof of each of these forms of identification can be found on our website, https://www.dot.nd.gov, in addition to the link to the appointment scheduler to obtain a Real ID.
