On Wednesday, Nov. 27, and Sunday, Dec. 1, the two busiest travel days of the season, the North Dakota Highway Patrol conducted an All-Hands Enforcement event. Over these two days, all available NDHP Troopers patrolled the state’s roadways. During the event, the NDHP conducted 629 traffic stops, issued 561 citations, performed 43 commercial motor vehicle inspections, investigated 14 crashes, and assisted 83 motorists.
Sixty-two percent of issued citations were for speeding. Speeding endangers everyone on the road as it increases the potential for loss of control; greatly reduces a driver’s ability to slow a vehicle when necessary and steer safely around an unexpected curve, another vehicle, or an object in the road. Speed limits are put in place to protect all road users.
During the two-day event, NDHP troopers made 20 drug-related arrests and six DUI (Driving Under the Influence) arrests. Alcohol and drug-related crashes are 100 percent preventable. The NDHP encourages drivers to be responsible for their own safety and the safety of others by choosing to not drive while impaired.
Every driver is responsible for their personal driving behaviors. Preventing tragedy and protecting the lives of others as well as your own, always takes precedence over convenience. NDHP reminds drivers to drive distraction-free; obey posted speed limits; and never drive while impaired. Every driver has the responsibility to help North Dakota work toward Vision Zero: zero fatalities, zero excuses.
