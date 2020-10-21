The North Dakota Highway Patrol, in collaboration with the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division, is participating in the NDTip program to address underage drinking, drug abuse and impaired driving.
There have been 76 fatalities on North Dakota roads this year as of Saturday, Oct. 17. Twenty-six of these fatalities are linked to the use of alcohol.
“Alcohol, drug use and impaired driving continue to be contributing factors to fatalities on our roads,” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, safety and education officer for the NDHP. “With the help of the public, NDHP troopers and other law enforcement can locate and remove impaired drivers from our roadways, making travel safer for the public as we work together to reach Vision Zero.”
The NDTip system allows North Dakota residents to anonymously report suspicious activity, crimes, traffic incidents or other law enforcement issues in one of three ways: sending a text to 847411 (tip411), using the app on their phone, or sending a tip via the NDHP website, nd.gov/ndhp/tip411.
Kadrmas reminds the public that NDTip is not a substitute for calling 911.
“If you witness a crime in progress such as an impaired driver swerving on the roadway, or have an emergency, immediately call 911 in order for the closest law enforcement officer to respond,” he said.
The NDTip app can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
