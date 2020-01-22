North Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers in the Fargo area had responded to over 20 crashes and more than 20 calls for vehicles that slid off the roadway in the metro area since 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. No serious injuries had been reported as of 3 p.m.
Roads in the metro area were icy all day and continued to be icy overnight and into early Wednesday.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive according to the road conditions.
Motorists should also be aware of ‘black ice,’ which is a clear coating of ice on the roadway. Bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas are especially prone to black ice; please be extremely cautious in these areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.