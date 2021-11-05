Lines are forgotten. Props are misplaced and at least once, broken. The actors run the risk of everything from getting smacked by a door to getting doused with liquid.
If this was any other play, even one of those things would be a disaster. Luckily for North Dakota State College of Science’s drama department — and audiences — it’s “The Play That Goes Wrong.” The hit comedy opens Thursday, Nov. 11 for three performances only at the Bremer Bank Theatre, Stern Cultural Center, Wahpeton.
“The beauty about a show in which everything goes wrong is that the actor can make a mistake or forget a line and the audience may never know if it was supposed to happen that way. Not that the actors ever forget their lines,” joked Melissa Frank, the play’s director.
A play within a play, “Wrong” has an actor-director character, Chris/Inspector Carter (Will Sullivan).
“It’s a more free play than I’ve ever been in,” Sullivan said. “That’s going to be one of the hard parts, dealing with the laughter from the audience for the first time.”
Performances of “The Play That Goes Wrong” will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 12 and 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. General admission is $5, with free admission for veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Special admission also includes $1 for students and free for NDSCS students, staff and faculty with ID.
Sullivan and fellow actors Samuel Coalwell (Robert/Thomas Colleymore) and Will Lasseter (Dennis/Perkins) were interviewed amid the company’s first full run-through with props and other technical elements.
“There’s been a lot of improvisation tonight,” Sullivan said.
“I love it, personally. Improv. is the way I survive,” Lasseter said.
Also in the cast are Braden Meyer as Jonathan/Charles Haversham, Adam Stec as Max/Cecil Haversham, Kierstyn Johnston as Sandra/Florence Colleymore, Chloe Olson as Annie, James Ulrigg as Trevor and Isaiah Stetz as Travis.
“Some of my actors are playing actors and the rest are playing the stage crew,” Frank said. “Some are encouraged to overact, but some I don’t want to act at all. I want them to play themselves, and believe me, it’s not easy getting an actor to stop acting.”
Coalwell, Sullivan and Lasseter agree that playing a bad actor s an acquired skill.
“If you’re acting poorly, you’re either a, just not making any effort, or b, you just weren’t taught how to do that (acting). Here, you have to know what it’s like to act good and not do that. It’s almost like trying to steer a car that’s driving backwards,” Coalwell said.
Frank and the actors are impressed by how well everyone got into the spirit of the show.
“The cast gets along really well and are supportive of each other. They are always offering suggestions on how things could be changed, adapted or just made funnier,” Frank said.
“The Play That Goes Wrong” was written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields of Mischief Theatre Company. The show has been acclaimed in London, New York and internationally.
“I want to say it’s nothing like we’ve ever done, but I have a fondness for comedy murder mysteries,” Frank said. “I will say that this is the funniest show I’ve ever directed. I think that people will regret missing these performances — at least that is my hope.”
Much of the play’s fun involves surprise, but a few things can be shared.
“Here, our director has kind of just given us leeway to cause chaos and just have fun,” Lasseter said.
The actors are performing on an 18-foot high set, which Frank said is possibly the tallest one she’s had at NDSCS.
“I want to wow the audience as we return to the stage and have the first live performance in a year and a half,” she said. “Our last two shows were pre-recorded and streamed on Facebook. It’s tough to know if you’re funny when there’s no one there to laugh.”
