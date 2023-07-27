WAHPETON — You’re Invited! The North Dakota State College of Science Alumni Foundation announces their 2023 F-M RedHawks Meet & Greet. It will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at Newman Outdoor Field, 1515 15th Ave N. in Fargo.

Come catch up with other alumni, hear about what has been going on at North Dakota State College of Science and in the Alumni Foundation, and enjoy a meal and reserved seating while cheering on the F-M Redhawks! Doors open at 6 p.m., so make sure to arrive early to get your tickets and food. The game starts at 7:02 p.m. Cost is $20/person for the event. If you are an alum of NDSCS (Wahpeton, Fargo, or online), we’d love to have you join us! Not an alum, but have ties to the college? You’re invited, too!



