WAHPETON — You’re Invited! The North Dakota State College of Science Alumni Foundation announces their 2023 F-M RedHawks Meet & Greet. It will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at Newman Outdoor Field, 1515 15th Ave N. in Fargo.
Come catch up with other alumni, hear about what has been going on at North Dakota State College of Science and in the Alumni Foundation, and enjoy a meal and reserved seating while cheering on the F-M Redhawks! Doors open at 6 p.m., so make sure to arrive early to get your tickets and food. The game starts at 7:02 p.m. Cost is $20/person for the event. If you are an alum of NDSCS (Wahpeton, Fargo, or online), we’d love to have you join us! Not an alum, but have ties to the college? You’re invited, too!
The North Dakota State College of Science Alumni Foundation’s mission is to support and assist those activities that develop and strengthen North Dakota State College of Science. It is our goal to make sure every individual has the opportunity to attend NDSCS to reach his or her potential.
The role of the Alumni Foundation is building relationships and discovering what is important to our alumni and friends. We are the professional fundraising arm of NDSCS that helps our career and technical college yield BIG RESULTS!
The Alumni Foundation invites you to “Grow with Us.” Whether it is through homecoming activities, reunions, Meet & Greets, recruiting new students, scholarship donations, endowments for programs, the annual DREAMS Auction (our largest fundraising event) or the Alumni Review — our goal is to help you stay connected.
We hope you can join us at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo. Pre-registration is required for this event, so please go online to NDSCSalumni.com/Events/Meet-Greets or call 701-671-2247 to register.