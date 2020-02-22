NDSCS Alumni Foundation hosts Scholarship Luncheon
Sean Hermes, right, is pictured with NDSCS Vice President for Academic Affairs Harvey Link. Hermes is the first recipient of the Lyle Warner Endowment Scholarship. The scholarship endowment was started by former students, friends and family of former NDSCS Agriculture Instructor Lyle Warner after Warner’s passing in January 2019.

WAHPETON, N.D. — The NDSCS Alumni Foundation hosted a Scholarship Luncheon on Jan. 29, 2020. Nearly 100 scholarship donors and recipients attended the event.

The NDSCS Alumni Foundation’s Scholarship Luncheon provides an opportunity for scholarship donors to meet the students who received the scholarships that they funded. Attendees learned about the NDSCS Foundation Scholarship Program, which provided 156 scholarships to the students in attendance. Several scholarship recipients and donors also shared their stories about their connections to NDSCS and the impact of the scholarships offered through the NDSCS Foundation Scholarship Program.

Additional information about the NDSCS Foundation Scholarship Program can be found online at ndscsalumni.com/scholarships.

About North Dakota State College of Science

Founded in 1903, NDSCS is the second oldest two-year comprehensive college in the nation, with locations in Wahpeton and Fargo, N.D. The College offers a variety of distance education and online courses, as well as workforce training. NDSCS offers degrees, certificates and diplomas in more than 80 academic options in traditional career and technical studies as well as liberal arts. Additional information can be found online at ndscs.edu.

