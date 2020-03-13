DREAMS Auction will be held in an online format on April 2 and 3, 2020. Information will be announced in the coming days about how individuals can register for the auction and bid on items.
“The health and safety of our community and students is our top priority,” said NDSCS Alumni Foundation Executive Director Kim Nelson. “With that in mind, we have decided to present the 25th annual DREAMS Auction not live, but online.”
NDSCS Alumni Foundation staff will contact table sponsors and individual ticket holders with information about this transition to the online format. Information about the event will be available online at ndscsalumni.com/dreams. Anyone with further questions can call the NDSCS Alumni Foundation at 701-671-2247.
The DREAMS Auction is the annual fundraiser for the NDSCS Alumni Foundation, with proceeds benefitting a variety of programs, scholarships and activities of the NDSCS Alumni Foundation.
