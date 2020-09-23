NDSCS announces enrollment numbers, celebrates staff

North Dakota State College of Science, which has locations in Wahpeton and Fargo, announced its fall enrollment numbers Tuesday, Sept. 22.
The college’s total student enrollment is 2,829, including on-campus, online and early entry students. NDSCS President Dr. John Richman spoke about enrollment and other trends before and during the annual State of the College Address, given Tuesday in Wahpeton.
“We are seeing fewer high school students enrolled in early entry courses this fall,” Richman said. “However, there is a steady number of students who are continuing to pursue a certificate or degree in one of our academic programs. This is reflected in the number of credits our students are taking, with 52.5 percent of our students taking classes full time.”
While the current enrollment number is a decrease of 4.97 percent when compared to NDSCS’ fall 2019 enrollment of 2,977 students, the college reported only a 2.7 percent decrease in the total number of credits in which students are enrolled.
In addition to the 2,829 credit seeking students, NDSCS reported 973 TrainND Southeast participants, 346 ApprenticeshipND participants and nine SkillsND participants as of Monday, Sept. 21.
“We have some tremendous student outcomes,” Richman said. “Those student outcomes only come because we have very strong faculty, staff and administrators, professionals who are exceptional at what we do.”
Several NDSCS employees were celebrated during State of the College. They include Darrel Essig, Brian Hagelstrom, Brenda Boll, Kyle Davison and Greg Anderson. Each of the five has a 20-year anniversary with the college in 2020.
Kathy Marquette and Kathie Granfor were recognized for 25 years of service. Charles Campbell and Terry Krump were recognized for 30 years of service. Ivan Maas was recognized for 35 years of service, while Jane Krump was recognized for 40 years and Lawrence Merbach was recognized for 50 years.
The Excellence in Teaching awards winners were also recognized. Greg Anderson, Brian Hanson, Sheldon Schmiess and Patrick Anderson received their honors in spring 2020. Excellence in Service winners Michelle Griffin, Will Oren, Wanda Worrel and Bethany Mauch were also awarded in the spring and recognized during State of the College.
NDSCS’ LIFE Award, which goes to individuals who develop and implement an action plan for strategic planning, was given to the college’s wellness team and culinary arts department. Recipients were Chelsie Borman, Margaret Brady, Lisa Braun, Susan Braun, Adam Hollingsworth, Mitch Jobe, Ronda Marman, Ann McGray, Heather Retzer, Melissa Schroeder, Barbara Uhlich, Paige Wateland, Kyle Armitage and BJ Whoitmore.
The STEEPLE Award, which goes to individuals who create new and innovative methods to accomplish their roles at NDSCS, was given to the full education cost development team. Recipients were Shelley Blome, Heather Retzer and Aimee DeVries.
Nearly 72 percent of NDSCS’ enrolled students are from North Dakota, with representation from 47 of the state’s 53 counties.
NDSCS reported a 98 percent placement rate for students in 2019. Eighty-three percent of the North Dakota students stayed in North Dakota. Thirty-nine percent of the non-North Dakota students stayed in the state after graduation.
The college reported Tuesday a slight decrease in the number of students taking classes face-to-face at its Wahpeton location. However, the percentage of students living on campus remained steady, with 839 students living in a residence hall or campus apartment.
A total of 211 students currently take all classes online, a 28.7 percent increase from 2019. An additional 453 students are taking classes at multiple NDSCS locations, or through a combination of in-person and online instruction.
“We continue to see a trend of college students looking for flexibility with how and when they attend their classes,” Richman said.
