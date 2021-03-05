WAHPETON — The North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton awarded degrees, diplomas and certificates to 75 Wahpeton, Fargo and online fall semester 2020 graduates. The graduates include:
Breckenridge, Minnesota: Brielle Weinkauf, A.A., Liberal Arts
Gwinner, North Dakota: McKenzie Schwab, A.A.S., Practical Nursing
Hankinson, North Dakota: Branden Skjoiten, A.A.S., Information and Communications Technology
Kindred, North Dakota: Jacquelyne Hopewell, A.A.S., Information and Communications Technology
Milnor, North Dakota: David Caldwell, A.A.S., Precision Machining Technology
Mooreton, North Dakota: Madison Kjar, A.A., Liberal Arts
Wahpeton, North Dakota: Alicia Cornelius, A.A., Liberal Arts; Brooke Kraft, A.A.S., Practical Nursing; Nyomi Parisien, A.A., Liberal Arts; Matthew Prchal, Diploma, Technical Studies; Jacob Quanbeck, A.A.S., Practical Nursing; Malloreigh Warne, A.S., Liberal Arts
Wyndmere, North Dakota: Isaac Blazek, A.S., Liberal Arts
