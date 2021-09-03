North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) President Dr. John Richman announced this week that Lisa Karch, Ph.D. will assume the Vice President for Instruction position on October 4, 2021.
Dr. Karch replaces Harvey Link, who retired from NDSCS mid-July after 43 years serving in various capacities at the college, with the last 16 years in a Vice President capacity. In this new position, Dr. Karch will be responsible for all academic functions of the college, technology support and infrastructure, and non-credit workforce education and training.
“Dr. Karch’s wealth of experience and strong leadership will help NDSCS continue the tradition of being one of the best two-year colleges in the United States,” Richman said.
Most recently Dr. Karch has been a part of the Minnesota State University-Moorhead (MSUM) academic leadership team. Since 2009, she has held positions with increasing responsibility at MSUM from classroom teaching, student advising, and internship supervision as an Associate Professor and Director of Graduate Studies, to her current role as the Interim Dean of Graduate and Extended Learning.
Dr. Karch has working knowledge and experience within the K-12 educational environment, both as a licensed school counselor and teacher. She holds a Ph.D. from North Dakota State University (NDSU) in Human Development and Education (emphasis: counselor education and supervision), Master’s Degree in Education – School Counseling from NDSU, a K-12 Principal Licensure (Specialist Certificate) from MSUM, and Bachelor of Arts from Concordia College – Moorhead in Secondary Health Education.
