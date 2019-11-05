FARGO — The ApprenticeshipND program at the North Dakota State College of Science will celebrate National Apprenticeship Week with an open house and round table discussion on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at NDSCS-Fargo, located at 1305 19th Avenue N.
The open house will be held from 1-4 p.m. and will include opportunities to learn about the ApprenticeshipND program and network with other business and industry representatives. At 2 p.m., a round table discussion will be held to share information about the future of apprenticeships and how apprenticeships can help meet business needs.
Round table attendees will hear from statewide leaders from certification boards and businesses with established apprenticeship programs. Additional information about the event can be found online at ndscs.edu/naw, or by calling 701-231-6921.
The NDSCS Division for Workforce Affairs operates the ApprenticeshipND program to offer a variety of non-credit correspondence courses for individuals in a vocational field who cannot attend regular college learning activities. Individuals are able to expand and/or update their knowledge through additional courses in their related field of study by enrolling in one or more of the occupational courses available.
ApprenticeshipND offers more than 100 courses in areas including carpentry, cement-masonry, roofing, sheet metal and boilers. Additional information is available online at ndscs.edu/ApprenticeshipND.
Upon completion of a qualifying apprenticeship, individuals may be eligible to apply for the NDSCS Technical Studies – Journeyworker Track program.
Individuals who are interested in the Journeyworker Track can contact NDSCS Academic and Career Counseling at 1-800-342-4325, ext. 3-2257.
