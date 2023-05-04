NDSCS celebrates Agawasie Day

If there’s a way, there’s second year Will Katchmark, Minneapolis. Construction management is Will’s major, and he’s seen here trying to manage staying atop a mechanical bull while riding it backwards.
Alyssa Zachrison, a third year nursing student from Jamestown, N.D., was one of several Wildcats racing their buddies through an inflatable obstacle course. Tumbling and sliding, as Alyssa and friend Elise Klindt, Campbell, Minn., not pictured, did gave some racers an advantage.
NDSCS will hold its next commencement ceremony at 3 p.m. Friday, May 12 in Wahpeton. Approximately 620 total students are scheduled to graduate. Agawasie Day continues the annual tradition of throwing a college-wide ceremony right before the start of finals.
Maizy Spangler, left, a second year liberal arts student from Ashby, Minn., Anna Clements, center, a second year dental assistant student from Rugby, N.D., and Madisen Fellows, right, a second year liberal arts student from Lisbon, N.D., smiled during a break from bean bag tossing.
The public is invited to NDSCS’ next big event, the Sunday, Aug. 20 Block Party in Wahpeton. As the college likes to say, ‘Once a Wildcat, Always a Wildcat.’ Classic cars can also be timeless. Jayce Kramlich, a second year diesel technology — Case IH major from Jamestown, is seen with his 1967 Chevrolet Camaro.
Kase Collins, front, a first year diesel technician major from Belfield, N.D., showed off his 1997 Dodge Ram 2500 truck. Checking out the Ram is Kathryn Dignan, a second year psychology major from Henning, Minn.
Justin Blake, left, Devils Lake, N.D., and Nathan Ehrenberg, right, Ortonville, Minn., may both be second year powersports technology majors, but on Agawasie Day, they could have been ‘American Ninja Warrior’ champions.