WAHPETON, N.D. — North Dakota State College of Science will hold its commencement ceremony on Friday, August 21 at 4 p.m. outdoors at the Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium in Wahpeton, N.D. Approximately 600 students from the Wahpeton campus, NDSCS-Fargo location and online are scheduled to graduate, and approximately 160 graduates plan to participate in the Commencement ceremony.
Faculty Senate President Dr. William Shay will serve as the Stage Marshal, Vice President for Academic Affairs Harvey Link will preside as the Master of Ceremonies and NDSCS President John Richman will make remarks and recognitions as well as the presentation of degrees, diplomas and certificates. Student Senate President Marquisia Bashir will also share remarks, and a trio of NDSCS Performing Arts musicians will perform a musical selection.
The NDSCS commencement ceremony was rescheduled from May 15 in response to COVID-19. The event was moved outdoors and a number of guidelines will be in place throughout the event to help minimize the risk and exposure to COVID-19. These guidelines include a requirement for all graduates and guests to wear a face covering at all times and to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet when possible. Guests will be limited to three individuals per graduate and will be issued a free ticket that will be required for entry. Those guests will be asked to remain seated throughout the event and will remain in a separate area than the graduates.
