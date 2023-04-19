NDSCS Concert Choir, Concert Band host Valley Troubadors

The grand finale of a Tuesday, April 18 concert included 'The Battle Hymn of the Republic' shared by the North Dakota State College of Science College Choir and College Band. Dr. Adam Hollingsworth joked about the 'arm wrestling' to decide which groups certain people would end the concert with.
It was better late than never Tuesday, April 18 for the North Dakota State College of Science Concert Band, NDSCS Concert Choir and their guests, the Valley Troubadors.
The Troubadors, a nearly 30-member community male chorus from Valley City, North Dakota, had originally planned to perform at NDSCS’ spring 2022 concert. A blizzard upended their plans. John “Maestro” Monilaws was one of many people relieved that history didn’t repeat itself, even amid a formidable 2022-2023 snow season.
“It’s been a long winter,” Concert Band Director Dr. Adam Hollingsworth said. “We’ve missed a lot of days of school because of the weather cancellations. It’s nice to see the snow melting, to see some sunshine, and to be able to reconnect.”
Hollingsworth and the Bremer Bank Theatre audience reconnected with Bryan Poyzer. After nearly three months off campus while recovering from a medical emergency, Poyzer was warmly welcomed back.
“I wasn’t expecting this. It’s good to be back,” said a visibly moved Poyzer, who also received a standing ovation.
Poyzer thanked Julie Hollingsworth, who assumed his responsibilities. They include the NDSCS Concert Choir and the Wildcat Singers. The Singers and NDSCS Jazz Band will give their own spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 in the Bremer Bank Theatre. Alongside Hollingsworth was Karen Hendrickson, NDSCS’ longtime choir accompanist.
The late Gloria Peterson was a woman of impact, concertgoers learned. In addition to being the Valley Troubadors’ longtime director, she was also a special Valley City State University teacher and Poyzer’s mentor.
“So many teachers came out of Valley City,” he said. “She was just very special to all of us.”
One thing that music directors love, Poyzer said, is if a group can continue after they have gone. Established in 1975, the Troubadors are closing in on 50 years together. Monilaws is their fourth director to date.
“(Gloria) would be very, very proud not only that the Troubadors still exist and that they’re making wonderful music, but that her favorite student is now their director,” Poyzer said.
The Troubadors’ setlist included “Rise Again,” featuring Peterson’s arrangement, “Hush! Somebody’s Callin’ My Name,” with the Rev. Duane Coates as soloist, and “Oh Happy Day,” with Curt Beatie as soloist. The nearly 30-minute performance was warmly received by concertgoers.
“I’m having a blast,” Monilaws said. “As Bryan said, Gloria was a great educator, a great teacher. She was one of those teachers that, as a college student, we didn’t really appreciate her until we went out into the music field and began teaching. Every time something happened, it was, ‘Yup, she told us that was going to do that.’ She told us we were going to have six kids that ‘needed’ to open the curtain.”
Shortly before the Valley Troubadors concluded their set, they and audience members surprised former director and current singer Lance Drevecky with a round of “Happy Birthday.”
Diversity was a hallmark of the NDSCS Concert Band and Concert Choir’s performances. Each lasted approximately a half-hour. During his between song comments, Hollingsworth noted that the musicians were largely responsible for deciding the setlist and that there was an effort to include both English and American composers.
The NDSCS Concert Band consists of 19 youth, several of whom are also members of the 18-student Concert Choir. Prior to the grand finale, a performance of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” shared by singers and musicians, Hollingsworth joked about the “arm wrestling” to decide which groups certain people would end the concert with.
“It takes a village and we thank them all,” NDSCS said about the people who make its concerts possible.