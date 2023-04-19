NDSCS Concert Choir, Concert Band host Valley Troubadors

The grand finale of a Tuesday, April 18 concert included 'The Battle Hymn of the Republic' shared by the North Dakota State College of Science College Choir and College Band. Dr. Adam Hollingsworth joked about the 'arm wrestling' to decide which groups certain people would end the concert with.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

It was better late than never Tuesday, April 18 for the North Dakota State College of Science Concert Band, NDSCS Concert Choir and their guests, the Valley Troubadors.

The Troubadors, a nearly 30-member community male chorus from Valley City, North Dakota, had originally planned to perform at NDSCS’ spring 2022 concert. A blizzard upended their plans. John “Maestro” Monilaws was one of many people relieved that history didn’t repeat itself, even amid a formidable 2022-2023 snow season.

NDSCS Concert Band musicians were largely responsible for deciding their setlist. There was an effort made to include both English and American composers.
A visibly moved Bryan Poyzer was welcomed back by the Bremer Bank Theatre audience.
The late Gloria Peterson was a woman of impact, concertgoers learned. In addition to being the Valley Troubadors’ longtime director, she was also a special Valley City State University teacher and Poyzer’s mentor.
Before the Valley Troubadors sang, John 'Maestro' Monilaws joked about southeast North Dakota. 'Just to be clear, this is the first time that the interstate has been open since last April that we’ve been able to come,' he said.
The NDSCS Concert Choir women gave a special performance of Olivia Newton-John's 'Hopelessly Devoted to You.'


