WAHPETON — The North Dakota State College of Science Allied Dental Education Clinic will participate in the annual American Dental Association’s Give Kids a Smile® Day from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. The event takes place at the Mayme Green Allied Health Center on the NDSCS campus, 800 Sixth St. N., Wahpeton.

During this event, NDSCS Allied Dental students will perform cleanings, radiographs, sealants, fluoride applications, and oral health education. Services provided may also include basic restorative procedures, simple extractions, and patient exams. The clinic will provide dental care to individuals ranging in age from 3-18.