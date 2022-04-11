NDSCS' DREAMS Auction a hit in Wahpeton

Bipartisanship exists in Wahpeton, or so it appeared when, from left, U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong and North Dakota Secretary of State candidate Michael Howe, both R-N.D., had a friendly conversation with Richland County Commissioner Perry Miller, a former Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidate for the North Dakota House of Representatives.
A fundraiser to benefit North Dakota State College of Science, the DREAMS Auction has traditionally featured a multitude of merchandise, plus lavish buffet items prepared by Chef Kyle Armitage and NDSCS’ culinary students.
“We’re excited. The weather has calmed down and the food’s exciting, hot and flavorful. It’s another great year. The students have done a great job in preparing this and capturing the vision,” Armitage said. The DREAMS Auction is also known for notable guests.
In addition to Luick, guests included North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, Dem-NPL-District 25, Daily News and News Monitor’s recent “20 Under 40” honorees Ariel Johnson, Dr. Zachary Maas and Parker Sirek, former NDSCS President Dr. John Richman, outgoing Interim NDSCS President Harvey Link and Tom Shorma, CEO and president of WCCO Belting, Inc.
“It is a wonderful crowd. Everyone is excited to get going. The crowd is electrifying right now,” NDSCS Alumni Foundation Director Kim Nelson said.
