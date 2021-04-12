The night of the DREAMS Auction is meant for celebration, Dr. John Richman said, and in-person attendees of the Friday, April 9 fundraiser seemed to share the sentiment.
Benefitting North Dakota State College of Science’s Alumni Foundation, the 26th annual DREAMS Auction was held both virtually and at the Wahpeton Event Center. Richman, NDSCS’ president, was among the guests and participants appreciating how accommodating the center and its staff were in holding the event.
“Tonight, what we want people to do is to be able to enjoy the camaraderie, to enjoy the great food that our culinary students served, to really make an investment in the future,” Richman said. “The future leaders are our graduates, and the future workforce are our graduates. This is an opportunity to have fun and at the same time, to make a difference.”
NDSCS’ Alumni Foundation plays an important role in student success according to Vice President of Student Affairs Jane Vangsness Frisch.
They’re able to contribute over $800,000 in scholarships for the fall of 2021. We wouldn’t be able to do this without the DREAMS Auction and without the generous support of all of our donors, alumni and friends,” Vangsness Frisch said.
Paul Sjurseth, owner of the Wahpeton Event Center, was among the in-person guests. The countless partygoers also included Tom Shorma, CEO and president of WCCO Belting, North Dakota state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, financial advisor and Wahpeton Rec Center Committee member Ryan Smith, Wilkin County Commissioner Eric Klindt and Richland County Commissioner Perry Miller. Rich Slagle, community and client development manager for Moore Engineering, Inc., said he expected to find many items he’d like to bid on.
“We’ve been coming to this for a number of years and are just grateful to be a part of it,” Slagle said.
The DREAMS Auction involves so many people and organizations, Miller said, all to help students get an education with NDSCS.
“We’ve seen great response from our community members, those who are here physically and those that are virtual, supporting our auction from different states around the country and right here in Wahpeton,” Vangsness Frisch said.
North Dakota Department of Health guidelines for preventing or reducing the spread of COVID-19 required the DREAMS Auction to have less in-person guests than in previous years. The guidelines and the necessity of keeping the Blikre Activities Center on NDSCS’ Wahpeton campus available for sporting events required a move to the Wahpeton Event Center.
“When you couple a live event with an online event, it really is the best of both worlds,” Miller said. “It’s so exciting to be a part of the college, which has been around for so many years.”
The 26th Annual DREAMS Auction was sponsored by Bell Bank, Bell Bank Wealth Management, Bremer Bank, Minn-Kota Ag Products, Smith Motors, Gate City Bank, Cargill, ComDel Innovation, Sunray Printing Solutions, Industrial Builders, Inc., Wells Fargo, Ulteig, Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, Corner Drug, Brushvale Seed, Red River Valley & Western Railroad and AgCountry Farm Credit Services.
Launched by NDSCS in May 1995, the DREAMS Auction is scheduled to return for its 27th annual festivities on April 8, 2022.
