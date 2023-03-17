NDSCS' DREAMS Auction returning in a big way

North Dakota State College of Science’s DREAMS Auction, a springtime Southern Red River Valley staple, comes back in a big way this year.
The Friday, April 14 event is the first time in four years that the DREAMS Auction will be held at the Clair T. Blikre Activities Center. Requests from guests was a factor in the move back to the center, located on NDSCS’ Wahpeton campus.
“What we really heard from so many was, ‘We want you back at the BAC, so more people can come,’” NDSCS Alumni/Foundation Director Kim Nelson said. “This year, we’re looking at having around 700 people attend. That’s in comparison to 380 last year.”
The 2020 DREAMS Auction, held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was held exclusively online. It was followed by two years at the Wahpeton Event Center.
“We still have some tickets available, but anyone wanting them needs to contact me immediately. We do not sell tickets at the door,” Nelson said.
Nelson can be reached at 701-671-2187 or by emailing Kim.J.Nelson@ndscs.edu. She is hopeful that many in the Twin Towns Area will attend this year’s DREAMS Auction.
“We have had just a fantastic outpouring of gifts again,” Nelson said. “It’s been just a tremendous amount of wonderful gifts. We are always so blessed.”
Michele Flanigan, wife of NDSCS President Dr. Rod Flanigan, is among this year’s DREAMS Auction organizers. Mrs. Flanigan is part of a team including Dee Jensen and Art Grochow, Nelson said.
“I have to give a shoutout to Woody and Connie Caspers,” Nelson said as she reflected on nearly 30 years of DREAMS Auctions. “They were both so instrumental in starting this back in 1995. They took it from there and kept making it better and better, ensuring it was done right and done well. We’ve kept that tradition.”
A favorite tradition of DREAMS Auction guests is the strolling buffet. Chefs Kyle Armitage and Benjamin Whitmore are once again leading a team of culinary arts students in preparing and serving the bill of fare.
“There will be food all night long, everything from entrees to desserts. It’s a neat experience for the students and it’s good for the community to see what we offer with our culinary program,” Nelson said.
A full catalog of DREAMS items, available in live and silent auctions, will be available at NDSCS Alumni’s website beginning Saturday, April 1. Nelson was able to give examples of how diverse this year’s items are.
• a four-guest, 18-hole experience at the Windsong Farm Golf Club in Maple Plain, Minnesota, donated by Titan Machinery
• culinary meat packages
• a suite experience at a Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks game
• the Highway 13 Road Trip, including visits to Mooreton, Barney and Wyndmere, North Dakota
• tickets to the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, Chanhassen, Minnesota
• stay and play experiences in Medora, North Dakota
• Julie Meyer’s personally designed quilt recognizing NDSCS’ array of programs, with squares that came from vintage t-shirts
• culinary experiences
• frame TVs, which provide viewing of programs and unique art
• WE Fest tickets
• sports memorabilia
• fishing trips
• a garden bed
• youth riding vehicles
• wood art by Arlen L. Booth, a 1964 NDSCS graduate based in Pekin, Illinois; the handcrafted piece depicts the iconic Old Main building
“Almost 80% of our gifts will be available for online bidding,” Nelson said. “The only items that will not be available online are some of our live auction gifts. For some of our bigger, live auction gifts, you either have to be in the building or have a person bid for you. You’ll just have to let us know ahead of time if that is the case.”
Online bidding begins at 12 p.m. Friday, April 14 at NDSCS Alumni’s website.
“It doesn’t cost anything to register, but you have to enter your credit card. Once you register, you can start scrolling through the book and figuring out your favorites. The bidding closes at 9:30 p.m. that night,” Nelson said.
The DREAMS Auction’s QR code will also be available on special table tents throughout the Twin Towns Area.
“It is an event that benefits the college and benefits students in one way or another,” Nelson said. “Our foundation is the fundraising arm of the college. Our job is to help raise funds in any way that we can to help promote programs. This is just one of the ways that helps us raise those funds and provide support.”
Valet parking will be available at the Blikre Activities Center. In addition to the culinary arts students, multiple NDSCS students will be on hand to greet guests and perform other tasks for a fun, memorable evening.
“That’s the great thing about being back at the BAC, you get to see the students in action. They remember it. I have former students who call and say, ‘I want to get a table for DREAMS. I want to come back and be a part of it,’” Nelson said.