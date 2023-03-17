NDSCS' DREAMS Auction returning in a big way

The Friday, April 14 event is the first time in four years that the DREAMS Auction will be held at the Clair T. Blikre Activities Center. Requests from guests was a factor in the move back to the center, located on NDSCS’ Wahpeton campus.

 Courtesy NDSCS

North Dakota State College of Science’s DREAMS Auction, a springtime Southern Red River Valley staple, comes back in a big way this year.

The Friday, April 14 event is the first time in four years that the DREAMS Auction will be held at the Clair T. Blikre Activities Center. Requests from guests was a factor in the move back to the center, located on NDSCS’ Wahpeton campus.

NDSCS' DREAMS Auction returning in a big way

'There will be food all night long, everything from entrees to desserts,' Kim Nelson said. 'It’s a neat experience for the students and it’s good for the community to see what we offer with our culinary program.'
NDSCS' DREAMS Auction returning in a big way

In addition to the culinary arts students, multiple NDSCS students will be on hand to greet guests and perform other tasks for a fun, memorable evening.


Tags