North Dakota State College of Science announced Tuesday, March 14 that it has earned the 2023-2024 Military Friendly® School designation.

More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey, with 665 earning the designation. The 2023-2024 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of the G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com/schools.



