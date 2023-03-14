North Dakota State College of Science announced Tuesday, March 14 that it has earned the 2023-2024 Military Friendly® School designation.
More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey, with 665 earning the designation. The 2023-2024 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of the G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com/schools.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in higher education.
Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
NDSCS offers a variety of online courses and programs to provide an educational opportunity to those who are place-bound or time-bound and cannot attend traditional classes. These courses and programs also provide an opportunity for current and former members of the military to enhance their education or seek new skills. To find out more about specific military programs that may provide educational information and financial support, visit www.ndscs.edu/military.
“This designation serves as an affirmation of our institution’s efforts in serving our military student population," NDSCS VA Certifying Official Mike Paolini said. "This also serves as a reminder to us to continue looking for new ways to support our military population now and into the future.”