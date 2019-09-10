NDSCS graduate off to national competition

A top student technician and North Dakota State College of Science graduate is on his way to a national competition.
Mason Vogeler, 20, will participate in the Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) FutureTech National Competition. The competition will be held from Sunday, Sept. 15-Thursday, Sept. 19 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
There are 15 total skills stations at the competition, Vogeler said. He’ll be asked to demonstrate technical knowledge ranging from looking up information to performing a task. While he’s received preliminary information, exact objectives will be revealed at the competition.
Vogeler, 20, graduated from NDSCS’ Wahpeton campus in May 2019. Raised in Galchutt, North Dakota, he majored in diesel technology and is now employed as a technician at Wallwork Truck Center in Fargo.
“I do everything from front to back, tires to engine,” Vogeler said.
The Technology and Maintenance Council is associated with the American Trucking Association. The FutureTech National Competition is part of a fall meeting built around the concept of new prospects for technical achievement.
“(We’re) finding answers to the environmental, economic, cybersecurity and regulatory challenges that face our industry,” the American Trucking Association announced.
In May, Vogeler was one of three NDSCS diesel technology students who took top honors in the Colorado TopTech Skills Competition. The participants’ scores from each of nine categories were combined for an overall score for the competition, NDSCS stated.
Vogeler was named the high scorer in the electrical and fasteners categories. Dillon Bischoff came in first for the CSA/out of service, wheel end and precision measuring categories. Baron Van Oosting came in first for the written test and brake station categories.
Participants from NDSCS also included Bridger Crandall and Dillon Schramm, the college stated.
The TopTech competition tested diesel technicians in multiple heavy duty maintenance categories. Held in Denver, it was conducted by the Colorado Motor Carriers Association (CMCA).
Vogeler and diesel technology instructor Charles Campbell will have their travel expenses paid by CMCA, Campbell said. NDSCS has been having students participate in TMC competitions since 2017.
“Win, lose or draw, if the students compete, a lot of businesses know what this is and that the student’s sticking his neck out for this,” Campbell said. “They can see what they do know and what they don’t know.”
