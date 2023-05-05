NDSCS holds 42nd Annual Employee Recognition Program

Brian Hagelstrom and Debra Jacobs, who accepted excellence awards from North Dakota State College of Science on behalf of their late spouses, Suzanne and Roger.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

North Dakota State College of Science posthumously awarded two faculty members Wednesday, May 3.

Roger Jacobs, who spent 15 years as a rapid response technician for NDSCS’ facilities management department prior to his March 1, 2021 death, received the Excellent in Service Posthumous Award. It was accepted by his widow, Debra, son, Brett, daughter in law Kristin, and grandson Elliot. Suzanne Hagelstrom, the North Dakota Association of Career and Technical Special Needs Educators’ 2008 Teacher of the Year and a 20-year member of the English department prior to her March 4, 2020 death, received the Excellence in Teaching Posthumous Award. It was accepted by her widower, Brian.

NDSCS President Dr. Rod Flanigan.
Kathy Marquette, an Excellence in Teaching winner, recognized many mentors.


