NDSCS holds 42nd Annual Employee Recognition Program

North Dakota State College of Science posthumously awarded two faculty members Wednesday, May 3.
Roger Jacobs, who spent 15 years as a rapid response technician for NDSCS’ facilities management department prior to his March 1, 2021 death, received the Excellent in Service Posthumous Award. It was accepted by his widow, Debra, son, Brett, daughter in law Kristin, and grandson Elliot. Suzanne Hagelstrom, the North Dakota Association of Career and Technical Special Needs Educators’ 2008 Teacher of the Year and a 20-year member of the English department prior to her March 4, 2020 death, received the Excellence in Teaching Posthumous Award. It was accepted by her widower, Brian.
“Roger had the ability to put smiles on people’s faces as he went from job to job,” wrote a student who nominated Jacobs. “He was a great role model for everyone on campus.”
“Suzanne always showed great patience with students who always needed extra help,” wrote one of her nominators. “She made sure that her class was fun as well as educational.”
Brian Hagelstrom also said a few words about his wife, saying that Suzanne was blessed to work in a close-knit department and to experience NDSCS’ concerts.
“The greatest honor that she ever received from the college isn’t this award today,” Brian Hagelstrom said. “It came from the students themselves. That’s when the Wildcat Singers came to sing for her one last time at her funeral. We were very lucky that was able to happen, because five days later, the (COVID-19) lockdowns occurred. There were many people who weren’t able to honor their loved ones the way she was able to be honored by the Wildcat Singers.”
NDSCS’ program also included:
• four Excellence in Service Awards given, to Janet Bell, a division project manager, technologies and services division; David Jacobson, a system mechanic, facilities management; Miranda Mitchell, an administrative assistant, allied dental; and Liza Hinrichs, an office coordinator, residential life
• four Excellence in Teaching Awards, to Pat Anderson, a diesel technology instructor; Crystal Graening, an assistant professor in nursing; Kathy Marquette, an associate professor in business administration and management; and Mike Seedorf, an assistant professor and program coordinator in diesel technology
• 34 years of service awards, including 10 for employees who have reached five years with NDSCS, 11 for 10-year honorees, two 15-year honorees, six 20-year honorees, three 25-year honorees and two 35-year honorees
“I’ve had a lot of good role models,” an audibly moved Marquette said. “I was thinking about the people that influenced me since I’ve been here.”
Despite Marquette’s concern that not everyone would recognize her list of mentors, the audience responded to mentions of people including Larry Merbach, O.J. and Dee Jensen, Dave Sylvester, Cliff Dronen, Larry Christensen, Tim Thompson, Duane Pederson and Kevin Gyolai.
“There are a lot of people who go into the process of learning here,” Marquette said. “I’d like to thank Karen Dahlgren at the test center. She’s a rock star. I’d like to thank the tutoring center and the academic services center for working with our kids.”
Dr. Rod Flanigan, NDSCS’ president, was recognized with wife Michele earlier in the event as “two of the strongest Catbackers that we have.”
“You’ve heard the phenomenal support that NDSCS has,” Dr. Flanigan said to the program guests. “We invite students here to come to campus, to live on campus and to partake in this amazing environment. We often say that it’s a two-year school with a four-year feel. But for this crowd, it’s a two-year school with a 40-year career, which is amazing and awesome.”
Approximately 620 students are scheduled to graduate Friday, May 12 from NDSCS. The ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. in Wahpeton.