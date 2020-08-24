North Dakota State College of Science’s class of 2020 received their belated recognition Friday, Aug. 21.
Approximately 160 NDSCS graduates took part in a 4 p.m. commencement ceremony at the Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium, Wahpeton. NDSCS had a combined nearly 600 graduates from the Wahpeton campus, Fargo location and through online education.
“Commencement is a formal ceremony American institutions of higher education conduct to award students the appropriate degree earned at the conclusion of a prescribed period of study,” NDSCS stated in the ceremony program. “It is a practice dating back to the 11th Century when universities were being formed.”
Dr. William Shay, president of NDSCS’ faculty senate, served as stage marshal. Vice President of Academic Affairs Harvey Link presided as master of ceremonies, with NDSCS President John Richman making remarks and recognitions before presenting degrees, diplomas and certificates.
Originally scheduled for May 15, 2020, NDSCS’ ceremony was rescheduled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes made included moving the event outdoors and developing guidelines including the requirement that all graduates and guests wear a face covering at all times.
Commencement came one day before students began moving onto the Wahpeton campus for the 2020-2021 education year, which began at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
Founded in 1903, NDSCS is the nation’s second-oldest two-year comprehensive college. It offers more than 80 academic options in traditional career and technical studies, plus liberal arts.
“Congratulations to all NDSCS graduates,” the college stated. “We wish you the very best in the future.”
