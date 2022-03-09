Editor’s Note: This is the third and last article in a series covering the four open forums hosted by candidates for president of North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton and Fargo. The forums began Wednesday, March 2 and concluded Tuesday, March 8.
Rod L. Flanigan was asked a unique question Tuesday, March 8 in Wahpeton. What has been his greatest accomplishment to date been?
Flanigan is one of four North Dakota State College of Science presidential candidates who hosted an open forum. A Ph.D., MBA, dean of business and technology at Cochise College, with locations including Sierra Vista, Arizona, Flanigan was introduced to leadership types that college and community long-timers might be familiar with.
Would Flanigan be a leader most devoted to developing programs? Would he be fixated with the replacement or establishment of buildings in Wahpeton and Fargo? Would he want to examine the college’s organizational structure?
“I don’t know that I can really point out one (accomplishment),” Flanigan said. “Building a new company was awesome. We built a lot of great relationships, made some new friends, did some good things. We hired new people and gave jobs. I can’t point to any one thing that is biggest or greatest.”
Flanigan said he is not interested in the college president position to build a legacy.
“I’m here to do the right thing for NDSCS. If that means that we have to build new buildings to support diesel, then that’s what we’re going to do. It that means building new curriculum, then that’s what we’ll do. But it’s not up to me. It’s up to us,” Flanigan said.
Flanigan was the fourth NDSCS presidential candidate to host a forum in a one-week span. Jeannie E. Gangeness, Ph.D, spoke Wednesday, March 2, followed by Carmen Simone, Ph.D on Thursday, March 3 and Dimitria Harding, Ed.D on Friday, March 4.
NDSCS is currently led by Interim President Harvey Link. The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education is expected to select a new president after final interviews on March 31, Daily News previously reported. The new college president is expected to assume office by July.
Several questions from audience members recurred over the course of the four forums. For example, Daily News asked about how a new NDSCS president would work to renew or sustain the college and its students’ relationship with and as members of the Twin Towns Area.
“If there is division, I feel like it’s my responsibility to fix it,” Flanigan said Tuesday. “I can tell you that I’ve been meeting last night and today with city leaders and other people. If there is division, I’ve not sensed that. If there is, we have to fix it. I hope it has become clear: I see this (position) as a relationship-building position.”
The NDSCS presidency, Flanigan said, starts with people. If selected, he would invite mayors and city council members to visit the campus and he would also meet to see what the college can do in the community.
“A first-generation college student, Flanigan’s experience includes employment with McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) on the Apache attack helicopter program, forming his own multi-state power transmission consultant and distribution company and receiving full tenure within the University of Nebraska system,” Daily News previously reported.
