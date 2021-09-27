The Alley, located in North Dakota State College of Science’s Hektner Student Center, was bustling Friday, Sept. 24.
Once-and-always Wildcats, education leaders, community members of all ages, loved ones and neighbors gathered for the Alumni and Friends Awards Ceremony held in honor of the 2021 NDSCS Alumni Homecoming honorees. Awards were given to seven individuals and organizations, with many of the recipients taking part in further celebrations like the Saturday, Sept. 25 parade near NDSCS’ Wahpeton campus.
“These awards are honors bestowed on alumni and friends of the college,” NDSCS stated previously. “They recognize individuals or groups that display exemplary achievement, service and loyalty.”
Vanessa Kummer, class of 1976, received the 2021 Alumnus of the Year award. The Colfax, North Dakota, woman has gone from being a nationally-placing track athlete to a continued leader in her community and with organizations included the United Soybean Board. She was the first woman inducted into NDSCS’ Athletic Hall of Fame, an honor received in 1987.
“Vanessa and her husband Paul are proud parents to Blaine (Megan) and Rachael,” NDSCS stated. “They also have two grandsons, Owen Kummer and Maxwell Schmiedeke – who are hopefully future Wildcats!”
For 27 years, Ardeith Richter was an instructor in NDSCS’ legal administrative assistant program. Her perennial service as a Wildcat ambassador continues an educational path that started in a one-room schoolhouse near Wyndmere, North Dakota. Richter was honored with the title of 2021 NDSCS Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal.
In retirement she continues to attend many NDSCS events, enjoys quilting, travel, makes delicious krumkake; and, most of all, loves spending time with her grandsons Radin and Landis. In 2004, after Larry passed away, she established an endowment in his memory at NDSCS that will allow her to also impact the students of the future positively. Ardeith’s dedication and passion for NDSCS is remarkable,” the college stated.
Among the Keller family’s traditions is attending NDSCS. Through the years, nine of the 10 Keller children earned degrees in seven areas. The NDSCS tradition has continued with their children, spouses, and grandchildren’s attendance.
“From their machine shop in Rothsay, Minnesota, Louis and his brother Cyril invented the ‘Keller Self-Propelled Loader,’ a compact three-wheel machine, to clean local turkey barns,” NDSCS stated previously. “In 1958, Louis and Cyril awarded Melroe Manufacturing Inc., of Gwinner, North Dakota, rights to the patent and joined the company. Together, they would develop the Bobcat Skid-Steer Loader. Eventually, Cyril transitioned to sales, while Louis remained at the factory continuing to design new and improved models of the skid-steer.”
Smith Motors, family-owned and a Wahpeton staple, received this year’s Friend of the College award. For more than 60 years and three generations, with countless cars sold and serviced, the business has grown to its present roster of 35 full-time employees and five part-timers, including two NDSCS students.
“Joel and Jason Sirek’s dedication to creating a strong community is evident through their nearly 20-year history of supporting NDSCS,” the college stated. “Joel served on the Alumni Foundation Board for 12 years and currently serves on the Automotive Technology Advisory Board. Jason currently serves on the NDSCS Catbackers board of directors.”
Two Commitment to Excellence awards were given Friday, both to Program Outreach Specialists celebrating five years with NDSCS. The honorees were Tana Erbes and Leslie Shirek.
“Tana appreciates the many opportunities she has to help students find their right path,” the college stated. “She brings a positive energy and a desire to share the endless opportunities NDSCS has to offer. Whether it is updating classrooms and labs, helping to mentor a new faculty member, or reaching out to students, Leslie’s impact on NDSCS is felt in a variety of ways. She also serves the NDSCS Community on Staff Senate, serving as president for the 2021-2022 year.”
Finally, the Wildcat of the Year honor was given to Kara Gruenberg, an NDSCS teacher for nearly 30 years. Gruenberg’s academic accomplishments include graduating from Moorhead State University with a mathematics education degree. She later received degrees in technical studies and automatic manufacturing from NDSCS.
“Everyone works here for the right reason, it’s the personal connections at NDSCS that make a difference and that’s what I love about working here,” Gruenberg said prior to Friday’s ceremony.
