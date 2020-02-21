Dr. Jane Vangsness Frisch gave what she estimated was the shortest complete tour of North Dakota State College of Science’s campuses Wednesday, Feb. 19.
The tour was conducted through photos and commentary following presentations by Vice President for Student Affairs Vangsness Frisch and NDSCS President Dr. John Richman. The tour participants were members of the North Dakota Legislature’s interim higher education committee.
“We are and have been an institution that is built on continuous improvement,” Richman said.
NDSCS was the first of two North Dakota University System schools to hold committee meetings this week. The second is North Dakota State University, which held a Thursday, Feb. 20 meeting.
Richman highlighted the more than 80 academic options available at NDSCS. All but two of the programs or careers related to them are considered high demand by the Department of Commerce.
“We have aligned our curriculum with the workforce needs of North Dakota,” Richman said.
NDSCS had a fall 2019 enrollment of 2,977 students. That breaks down to 1,214 students (41 percent) attending in Wahpeton, 210 students (7 percent) attending in Fargo, 164 students (5 percent) attending online, 470 students (16 percent) attending in one or more ways and 919 students (31 percent) attending as early entry or dual credit students.
“(Enrollment) is steady, but it is changing,” Richman said.
North Dakota had more than 15,600 job openings statewide as of April 2019, according to information Richman presented. Information on immediate post-graduation activity showed 83 percent of NDSCS students from North Dakota were staying in the state. Thirty-nine percent of students from outside North Dakota were staying in the state as well. Information on longer-term post-graduation activity is beginning to be gathered.
“We want to know what our graduates do six years after graduation,” Richman said.
NDSCS is scheduled to conclude its 2020 spring semester in less than three months. Graduation ceremonies will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 15 at the Blikre Activities Center, Wahpeton.
