Schedule
*Note- All times are approximate and may change due to weather or earlier presentations
Morning Session – Open to NDSCS Students only
9:30 AM – Jake Maurer & Tony Kramer, RDO Equipment Sprayer and Cultivation
10:30 AM – Anissa Hoffman, NDSCS – Wheat Scouting
11:00 AM – Transport to tech center
11:15 AM – Katie Tangen, AgCounty – Marketing Discussion
12:00 – Lunch
Afternoon Sessions – Open to the Public
12:30 PM – Brent Gustufson, NRCS Jamestown Office – Cropping Systems, Soil Health Practices
1:00 PM – Jordaan Thompson, NRCS Lisbon Office – Soil Pit, Salinity and Valley Soil Issues
2:00 PM – Rotational Discussions – Anissa Hoffman, NDSCS– Weed Identification, Jaerod Hanson, NDSCS – Precision Mapping
*** NDSCS Faculty will be available to discuss the No-till/cover crop and conventional side by side demonstration throughout the afternoon
