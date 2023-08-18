NDSCS kicks off 2023-2024

Dr. Rod Flanigan, Ph.D, addressing an audience including current and former NDSCS employees, state Reps. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, and Cindy Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, and his wife Michele.

Launching his second year as North Dakota State College of Science’s president, Dr. Rod Flanigan, Ph.D., spoke candidly at the Bremer Bank Theatre in Wahpeton.

NDSCS is gaining 41 new teammates and new full-time teammates in 2023-2024. They join a team of people who go above and beyond expectations on a daily basis, Flanigan said. As far as he is concerned, the college is and should always be considered a service organization.


