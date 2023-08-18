NDSCS kicks off 2023-2024

Dr. Rod Flanigan, Ph.D, addressing an audience including current and former NDSCS employees, state Reps. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, and Cindy Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, and his wife Michele.
NDSCS is gaining 41 new teammates and new full-time teammates in 2023-2024. They join a team of people who go above and beyond expectations on a daily basis, Flanigan said. As far as he is concerned, the college is and should always be considered a service organization.
Launching his second year as North Dakota State College of Science’s president, Dr. Rod Flanigan, Ph.D., spoke candidly at the Bremer Bank Theatre in Wahpeton.
Flanigan addressed an audience including current and former NDSCS employees, state Reps. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, and Cindy Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, and his wife Michele.
NDSCS held a convocation to launch the 2023-2024 education year, a precursor to events like the Second Annual Opening Week Block Party. The free, public party is scheduled for 4:30-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, on the Oval at the Wahpeton campus. It will include a picnic meal, yard games, entertainment and plenty of community spirit.
“I continue to be both thrilled and honored to serve as your president,” Flanigan said Wednesday, Aug. 16. “But, as Steve Johnson so articulately pointed out to me, the honeymoon’s over.”
The joke got laughs, but it was followed by Flanigan acknowledging that people including students are watching.
“Watching to see what the next chapter of NDSCS will look like,” he said. “Watching to see how we will get those student credit hours up. Watching to see how NDSCS will address some of the imminent threats facing our institution. Watching to see how we continue to address some of the internal challenges we face, like deferred maintenance. And watching to see how we will continue to evolve in the face of tremendous changes in society, technology, student expectations, increased competition and demographic change. Together, we can and we will meet these challenges.”
NDSCS is gaining 41 new staff teammates and new full-time teammates in 2023-2024. They join a team of people who go above and beyond expectations on a daily basis, Flanigan said. As far as he is concerned, the college is and should always be considered a service organization.
“I believe we are here to serve our students, our community, our state and our business and industry partners. I want you all to know how impressed I’ve been with all that I have seen since I’ve been here,” Flanigan said.
Moments worth being impressed by include NDSCS receiving the Military Friendly designation for 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. The 2023 North Dakota Academic All-State Team includes four NDSCS students: Lauren Jones, nursing, West Fargo, North Dakota; Morgan Vosberg, liberal arts — business administration, Sartell, Minnesota; Logan Mammenga, business management, Breckenridge, Minnesota; and Marlee Schweitzer, dental hygiene, Aberdeen, South Dakota.
There are still proud moments ahead, the convocation audience learned. One-third of a $1.5 million turf project’s costs have been raised thanks to the NDSCS Alumni/Foundation. The goal is to complete fundraising in just over a month, on Sept. 30, 2023. The turf project, a collaboration with Wahpeton High School, will ideally begin construction in spring 2024 and be completed in time for fall 2024.
The turf project is just one of many that grows in on campus and in the Southern Valley.