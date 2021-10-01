NDSCS, ND leaders meet, talk affordability

A key non-academic barrier to student success is concern over how to afford college, Dr. Jane Vangsness Frisch said Thursday, Sept. 30 in Wahpeton.
Vangsness Frisch is vice president for student affairs and strategy for North Dakota State College of Science. The college’s Wahpeton campus hosted a North Dakota State Board of Higher Education meeting.
“It often (doesn’t affect) those coming from a lower socioeconomic status, but those students in the middle,” Vangsness Frisch said. “We’re trying to focus on all students, how we can support them through affordability initiatives.”
NDSCS’ scholarship application is now part of its admissions application. There is no barrier to a student filling out an application, Vangsness Frisch said.
“Really, what this is striving for is full transparency,” she said. “We want students to be college-ready, but we also want them to be financially ready for college as well.”
Over the past three years, between 69-71 percent of NDSCS’ student population were able to attend tuition-free, North Dakota board members learned. The amount of money available for scholarships has grown from nearly $600,000 to more than $830,000.
“Our endowment — the leadership of Kim Nelson and our great foundation board has grown (this) from $16.5 million in ’17 to just over $29 million in fiscal year ’22,” Vangsness Frisch. “We’re proud of not only the great support from our donors and alumni, but also that they’ll be identifying what students need and how they’ll best be able to get that money to where it needs to go.”
Dr. John Richman, NDSCS’s outgoing president, greeted the board members. Richman is retiring in December and the board is expected to return to the Wahpeton campus in March 2022. The meeting will include candidate interviews and an announcement of the selected new president.
“Most two-year colleges in the country didn’t even get established until the 1960s,” Richman said. “I’m just fascinated by our forefathers’ vision and thought process (in 1903) to create a career and tech center for the state of North Dakota.”
Before the board moved onto non-NDSCS matters, Richland introduced Dr. Lisa Karch. The college’s new vice president for instruction, she begins work Monday, Oct. 4.
“Dr. Karch replaces Harvey Link, who retired from NDSCS mid-July after 43 years serving in various capacities at the college, with the last 16 years in a Vice President capacity,” NDSCS previously stated. “In this new position, Dr. Karch will be responsible for all academic functions of the college, technology support and infrastructure, and non-credit workforce education and training.”
