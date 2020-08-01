WAHPETON, N.D. — July 31, 2020 — The community is invited to join North Dakota State College of Science and the NDSCS Alumni Foundation as they celebrate Homecoming September 25-26, 2020 in Wahpeton, N.D. Several schedule adjustments are being made due to the impacts of COVID-19; however, a full line-up of events is still planned. The schedule of events is available and will continue to be updated online at ndscsalumni.com/homecoming.
Registration is now open for the Homecoming Parade, which will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 26. Additional events planned throughout the week include a recognition of the 2020 NDSCS Alumni Foundation Homecoming Honorees and the NDSCS Athletic Hall of Fame inductees, Coronation, a pep rally, campus tours and a tailgate party. NDSCS and the Alumni Foundation will be implementing protocol throughout Homecoming week to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Notable schedule updates include the postponement of the Wildcat Singers 50-year reunion, which is now planned for the 2021 NDSCS Homecoming week. While the planned volleyball and football games will not take place, the NDSCS baseball team is planning a doubleheader of scrimmages to follow Saturday’s parade and tailgate party. The scrimmages will be part of the team’s inaugural season and an exciting return of baseball to NDSCS.
“We recognize that not everyone will be able to attend this year’s Homecoming events for a variety of reasons,” said NDSCS Alumni Foundation Executive Director Kim Nelson. “We plan to live stream our events whenever possible to allow those who are unable to be here in person to have the opportunity to join us virtually.”
About North Dakota State College of Science
Founded in 1903, NDSCS is the second oldest two-year comprehensive college in the nation, with locations in Wahpeton and Fargo, N.D. The College offers a variety of distance education and online courses, as well as workforce training. NDSCS offers degrees, certificates and diplomas in more than 80 academic options in traditional career and technical studies as well as liberal arts. Additional information can be found online at ndscs.edu.
